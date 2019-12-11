The Harsens Island ferry shut down Wednesday due to fallen power lines while workers were trying to repair a dock in Algonac, officials said.

Clay Township Police closed road traffic and said the ferry has stopped service until repairs can be made.

Buy Photo Police said crews were fixing an unknown issue with the dock when they struck a power line that fell, landing on top of a pickup truck near the St. Clair River. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News, file)

Police said crews were fixing an unknown issue with the dock when they struck a power line that fell, landing on top of a pickup truck near the St. Clair River.

DTE Energy responded to the site and crews are working to restore power.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/11/harsens-island-ferry-temporarily-closed-after-power-line-hits-dock/4402588002/