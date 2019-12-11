Mackinac Island — A 34-year-old St. Ignace man was arrested last week on the island for numerous felonies after he allegedly had a suspicious device and guns with him, police said.

Officers with the Mackinac Island Police Department arrested the man Thursday after responding to a threat complaint over a personal matter, according to a statement released Tuesday by Police Chief Lawrence Horn.

Horn said the investigation is ongoing and the name of the suspect is not being released, but he has been arraigned on numerous charges.

Police found a suspicious device on him, which the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad later determined was fake, he said.

The suspect also had two loaded handguns on him, officials said. The suspect does not have have a concealed pistol license.

