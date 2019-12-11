Lansing — After nearly 30 minutes of voting, the Michigan House narrowly approved additional property tax breaks for a data center project in the Grand Rapids area as lawmakers debated whether the company deserved special treatment.

Democratic and Republican legislators argued for and against the legislation that would exempt Switch's project in Gaines Township from local property taxes benefiting schools. Some lawmakers argued it is a special break for a corporation, and others contended it rectified a misunderstanding the company had regarding a 2015 tax break.

In 2015, Michigan legislators approved tax breaks requested by Switch, a Nevada-based firm that proposed a large data center near Grand Rapids that would be located in a rebuilt version of the pyramid-shaped building that was formerly owned by Steelcase Inc. (Photo: Neil Blake / AP)

The Legislation passed 55-53 after a few lawmakers changed their initial votes on the board to allow for the bill’s passage. While voting normally takes a few minutes, leaders kept the board open for almost a half-hour before the legislation passed.

The legislation proceeds to the Senate next for possible approval.

The bill would exempt the company from an estimated $242,000 a year in taxes that would in part go toward schools, according to a House Fiscal Agency analysis. The House has promised to hold schools harmless through tie-barred legislation that is still in committee.

The bill is a “truly awful” carve-out proposed for one corporation and is opposed by residents located near the centers, said Rep. Steve Johnson, the Wayland Republican whose district encompasses the Switch facility.

"It's not Switch that pays the personal property tax on most of this equipment; it's their clients," Johnson said. "So what Switch does is they go out to companies and they say, 'Hey, if you use us, you don't have to pay these taxes. However, if you go to any of our competitors, you do.' "

"Now, explain to me how that's a free market," Johnson said.

“It looks like we’re helping one multi-billion dollar corporation change the rules in the middle of the game,” said Rep. Kara Hope, D-Holt.

But Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, supported the legislation, arguing that it clarified an early tax break for the company.

“I’m happy to vote yes for this,” Robinson said. “It’s not a new deal. It’s actually a fix.”

In 2015, lawmakers approved sales and use tax exemptions for the Nevada-based company’s project to remodel the former Steelcase pyramid building near Grand Rapids. The company, which planned to create 1,000 jobs by 2026, reached deals with the state for other tax benefits.

The company told a Senate committee that the company understood it would also be exempt from certain taxes benefiting schools. But those taxes were later levied.

The project has already spurred $150 million in capital investment, the company told lawmakers.

Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township, defended the legislation, noting the economic impact Switch has and will continue to provide for the area. He said the state must eliminate uncertainty for businesses like Switch looking to do business in Michigan.

"They’re already here, so what does it say again when we are not consistent with our word?” Marino said.

Other lawmakers remained unconvinced of the legislation's merit.

“What we’re debating here is giving an additional tax credit for a company that doesn’t need it because they got upset that a local school district decided to levy a local millage on property in their region,” said Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown.

The accompanying bill would hold the state's School Aid Fund harmless for lost sales and use taxes, but not tax revenue generated by a local school millage, said Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell.

“That’s not the whole story,” Albert said. “The local school district, which in this case is Caledonia area schools in my district, will not be held harmless for lost local school revenue.”

Staff writer Craig Mauger conributed.

