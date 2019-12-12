A Cadillac man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a minor, Michigan State Police said.

James Henderson Ratcliffe, 39, has been charged with a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life felony, and one count of first-degree sexual conduct, also a life felony, officials said.

He was arraigned on the charges and a judge set his bond at $5,000.

Investigators accuse Ratcliffe of sexually assaulting a girl over the course of seven years.

