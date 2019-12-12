Holland Township – A teenager was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday while walking to a school bus stop in western Michigan’s Ottawa County, police said.

The 16-year-old girl attended West Ottawa High School.

She was walking west on the south side of a street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling east around 7:15 a.m. in Holland Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The 50-year-old driver from the Holland area told deputies that she didn’t see the teen until the moment of impact.

“It’s difficult to express the sense of heartbreak and loss our student body feels today,” West Ottawa principal Jason Reinecke said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/12/teen-killed-walking-bus-stop-holland/40806625/