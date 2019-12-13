More than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized by Canadian authorities at the Blue Water Bridge, officials said Friday.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they seized 50 bricks of the suspected drug Dec. 2 from a tractor trailer at the bridge after it was referred for a secondary examination. The bricks were in the truck's cab.

Fifty packages of suspected cocaine were seized by Canadian authorities Dec. 2 at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

Authorities arrested the truck's lone driver and seized the bricks of suspected cocaine.

Officials said the driver, Daniel Leduc, 55, of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

