Light snow and below freezing temperatures may play havoc on Michigan roads on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the combination can result in slick spots on roadways, particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses, and is urging motorists to use caution and allow for extra driving time.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of southwest lower Michigan. Light snow is expected to end by mid-day Sunday with accumulations of 1 inch or less for areas west of U.S. 131 and north of Interstate 96.

A severe weather statement was also issued for parts of southeast Michigan including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee, Washtenaw, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, where a half-inch of snow accumulation is possible through Sunday morning.

Metro Detroit forecast

Today

Scattered snow showers before 11 a.m, then scattered flurries with isolated snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a chance of flurries after 1 p.m.

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday night

A chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

