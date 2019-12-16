Harsens Island ferry to resume service Monday night
After five days where cars could not commute between the island and the mainland, the Harsens Island Ferry will resume the service by 6 p.m. Monday, according to a voice message from Champion's Auto Ferry.
To start, the service will be for passenger cars and personal trucks without a load or trailer.
Commercial trucks and personal trucks towing trailers or loads must wait two more days, according to the service.
The winter schedule for the ferry is 6 a.m. to midnight. Service is every 15 minutes on the hour and from midnight to 6 a.m. every 20 minutes on the hour.
Crews have been working to repair a damaged dock, officials said.
Police said the problem began when crews were repairing an unknown issue with the dock Wednesday when they struck a power line which subsequently fell. It landed on top of a pickup truck near the St. Clair River. DTE Energy responded to the location.
