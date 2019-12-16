After five days where cars could not commute between the island and the mainland, the Harsens Island Ferry will resume the service by 6 p.m. Monday, according to a voice message from Champion's Auto Ferry.

To start, the service will be for passenger cars and personal trucks without a load or trailer.

Commercial trucks and personal trucks towing trailers or loads must wait two more days, according to the service.

The winter schedule for the ferry is 6 a.m. to midnight. Service is every 15 minutes on the hour and from midnight to 6 a.m. every 20 minutes on the hour.

Crews have been working to repair a damaged dock, officials said.

Police said the problem began when crews were repairing an unknown issue with the dock Wednesday when they struck a power line which subsequently fell. It landed on top of a pickup truck near the St. Clair River. DTE Energy responded to the location.

