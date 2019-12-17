Attorney General William Barr, the federal government’s top lawyer, will be in Detroit on Wednesday, the same day the Democratic-controlled U.S. House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will also be in Michigan on Wednesday. Trump will be at a Christmas-themed rally on Wednesday night in Battle Creek. Pence will be at the rally after making an appearance in Saginaw earlier in the day.

Attorney General William Barr (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

Barr is expected to be in Detroit to announce a plan to reduce violent crime.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Barr as the nation's 85th attorney general on Feb. 14, according to the U.S. Justice Department’s website. He also served as attorney general under Republican former President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.

