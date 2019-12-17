An advancing arctic cold front is expected to bring snow squalls and freezing temperatures across southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service said.

"Brief intervals of intense snowfall" were expected by early Wednesday as temperatures fall into the teens and wind gusts approach 25 mph, according to the weather service.

Buy Photo Vehicles make their way eastbound on Interstate 696 through a snow storm last month. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

"While total accumulations are expected to be under an inch, snow showers will be capable of severely restricting visibilities and producing a quick coating of snow on the roads," the weather service said in a statement.

The forecast calls for lake-effect snow showers or flurries to continue into Wednesday, with the heaviest precipitation in portions of the Thumb.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for much of west Michigan, including the cities of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, through Wednesday afternoon. Total accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected in some spots along with gusty winds, followed by subzero wind chills, the weather service said.

The forecast calls for clearer conditions the rest of the work week, and a slight warm-up.

Highs could reach the upper 20s on Thursday, the 30s on Friday, then the 40s on Saturday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/17/snow-squalls-wind-cold-blast-detroit-southeast-michigan/2680791001/