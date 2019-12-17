The state of Michigan filed suit Tuesday in Wayne County to demand drug companies pay damages spurred by the opioid abuse epidemic,a cost that might push potential settlements or judgments over a billion dollars.

The lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen, CardinalHealth, Walgreens and McKesson was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court because it is "ground zero for the opioid epidemic in Michigan" and has the largest population of residents in the state, said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

All of the companies named in the 300-page complaint, Nessel said, "paid fines as a cost of doing business in an industry that generates billions and billions of dollars in annual revenue." She said it's unlikely this is the last legal action Michigan will be taking regarding the drug companies.

"The opioid epidemic continues to rage unabated here in Michigan and that epidemic continues to be fed by these companies precisely because the fines and suspensions imposed by the DEA did not change the conduct of this industry," Nessel said at a Tuesday press conference with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan is the first state in the nation to file against drug companies under a state drug dealer law — the 1994 Michigan Drug Dealer Liability Act — that is usually reserved for street-level drug operations.

Three companies couldn't be immediately reached for comment. A Walgreens representative said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Opioids were involved in 2,053 drug overdose deaths in Michigan in 2017, a 13.8% increase from 2016, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In 2018, the aggregate cost for the state to treat opioid overdoses and dependence totaled more than $110 million, triple the cost of 2009, said the state's Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun.

"There’s more work to do, but this is a crucial step in the right direction," Whitmer said. "Where we can act we will do so and we will do so swiftly and surely and in a coordinated fashion.”

The companies, Nessel said, failed to maintain controls on opioid sales and prescribed more opioids than were medically necessary. The operation essentially was a "criminal enterprise," she said.

Between 2006 and 2012, more than 2.8 billion opioid pills were distributed in Michigan, with more than a half billion distributed by McKesson and nearly that amount by Walgreens, Nessel said. Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy store chain in America, is the only company among the four named in the suit that has both distribution and retail roles.

Nessel said she hopes any settlement or judgment from the lawsuit would total "north of a billion dollars" to pay for the health care, law enforcement, prosecution, housing, rehabilitation and early childhood intervention measures needed to deal with the opioid epidemic.

“We want to make sure that the money that comes in from any projected settlements or judgement is actually used specifically to target the opioid epidemic and to allow for treatment for individuals who need it," she said.

Michigan has been part of settlement agreements in other federal opioid lawsuits, and Nessel, as part of the ad hoc committee assigned to the Purdue bankruptcy, has been working to a find solution that would "provide relief to Michigan."

But the lawsuit filed Tuesday is the first initiated by the state.

Smaller lawsuits have been filed by several municipalities in Michigan looking to recoup the cost of responding to drug overdoses. The state will collaborate with those counties, cities and townships that have already filed as much as possible, Rossman-McKinney said.

In October, Nessel selected the Sam Bernstein Law Firm and two other law firms out of Dallas and Pensacola, Florida, to lead the litigation because of their national expertise in similar litigation.

Whitmer’s administration last month said it hoped to cut the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in Michigan in half in the next five years in part through a $1 million media campaign.

"When we look at the data there is no question that this epidemic was ignited by the increase in prescriptions and availability of extremely addictive opioid pain medications," but addressing the issue will take an "all hands on deck" approach, Khaldun said.

Michigan is one of the last states in the nation to file a state-initiated legal action against drug companies in the opioid epidemic, a problem that Nessel said stemmed from the procrastination of her predecessor, Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette.

"He didn’t do a damn thing when it came to moving forward on these opioid lawsuits, which I believe are critical in regard to getting the finances that we need and our state deserves to tackle this incredibly devastating epidemic," Nessel said.

