Monroe County — After crashes closed northbound Interstate 75 in Monroe County for hours Wednesday morning, all lanes reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Buy Photo ​Multiple cars and trucks had spun off the roadway on I-75 in Monroe County near Exit 11, LaPlaisance. (Photo: Stacy Sominski / The Detroit News)

MDOT's Ann Arbor office said, via Twitter, that the closure was at Exit 11, LaPlaisance Road.

Buy Photo A damaged car sits in a ditch on the side of I-75 near exit 11 in Monroe County, where traffic was stopped for hours due to multiple crashes. (Photo: Stacy Sominski / The Detroit News)

Drivers making their way north were at a standstill for nearly four hours as semis and vehicles that had spun off the road were pulled back onto the freeway. Emergency and service vehicles were having a tough time navigating to the crashes due to idling traffic..

A sergeant with the Michigan State Police post in Monroe declined to share information on the crash.

MDOT cameras show the northbound standstill in the early hours. (Photo: MDOT)

