NB I-75 now open in Monroe County
James David Dickson, The Detroit News
Published 7:04 a.m. ET Dec. 18, 2019 | Updated 10:17 a.m. ET Dec. 18, 2019
Monroe County — After crashes closed northbound Interstate 75 in Monroe County for hours Wednesday morning, all lanes reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.
MDOT's Ann Arbor office said, via Twitter, that the closure was at Exit 11, LaPlaisance Road.
Drivers making their way north were at a standstill for nearly four hours as semis and vehicles that had spun off the road were pulled back onto the freeway. Emergency and service vehicles were having a tough time navigating to the crashes due to idling traffic..
A sergeant with the Michigan State Police post in Monroe declined to share information on the crash.
