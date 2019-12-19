Monroe County — Four people were injured when their vehicle was hit by a train early Thursday morning in Monroe County, police said.

Michigan State Police say the crash took place about 7:20 a.m., near Telegraph and Albain Road.

As a red pickup truck crossed the tracks, it was hit by a CSX train, police said in a statement. After the crash, the train stopped. No one aboard the train was hurt.

Police and firefighters had to extricate the four victims from the truck, and an ambulance took them to a hospital in Toledo.

One adult and three juveniles were in the truck at the time. The driver was listed in stable condition, while two of the juveniles are in critical condition and the third is in serious-but-stable condition.

Police say the cause and circumstances preceding the crash are still being determined by investigators.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/19/4-hurt-including-3-minors-after-truck-hit-train-monroe-county/2698335001/