The law license of former Livingston County judge Theresa Brennan has been suspended after she pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying under oath, the state Attorney Discipline Board said.

In a notice issued Thursday, the board said the suspension was effective Dec. 3, the day Brennan was convicted of perjury, a 15-year felony.

Buy Photo Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

"In accordance with MCR 9.120(B)(1), respondent's license to practice law in Michigan was automatically suspended on the date of her felony conviction," the board's executive director, Mark Armitage, wrote.

The Michigan Supreme Court removed Brennan, who was a judge in 53rd District Court, from office in June, after charges of judicial misconduct were filed and heard by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

In April, the Judicial Tenure Commission recommended that the state Supreme Court remove Brennan from the bench after the commission found she failed to disclose relationships with a state police detective and an attorney who had appeared before her; tampered with evidence in her divorce case; lied under oath; "was persistently impatient, undignified, and discourteous," and ordered employees to perform personal tasks during work hours.

As part of her plea agreement, two lesser charges against Brennan, misconduct in office and tampering with evidence, were dropped. Livingston County judges recused themselves from hearing the case, which was assigned to Judge Paul Cusick of Wayne County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 17.

