Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law supplemental spending bills that will add a total of $573.5 million in spending to the current fiscal year budget.

The funding comes a little more than two and a half months after the governor vetoed roughly $947 million in the state budget and transferred $625 million within departments, prompting an outcry from beneficiaries of the vetoed programs and weeks of negotiations between the GOP-led Legislature and the Democratic governor.

The supplemental spending bills spend the "vast majority" of general fund dollars still available going into 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

The Legislature reversed $82.3 million of the Oct. 1 transfers earlier this month after reaching a budget deal.

The supplementals signed Friday would restore about $280.9 million of the $927 million vetoed, including $35 million in per pupil increases at charter schools, $7 million for isolated school districts, $13 million for secondary road patrols and $10 million for county veterans’ services.

The supplemental also includes funding for some of the governor’s priorities that weren't part of the Legislature's budget such as $10.5 million for new corrections officers, $4.5 million for tether replacements, $4.5 million for implementation of the lead and copper rule, and $3.2 million to implement the state’s no-fault auto reform.

“This is a good deal for Michigan taxpayers that will provide essential funding for public health, public safety, and public education,” Whitmer said in a statement Friday. “Like any good bipartisan agreement, this includes funding priorities that both parties support. We all know that this process hasn’t been easy, but at the end of the day, we were able to work together in a bipartisan manner to reach an agreement that will benefit everyone in Michigan.”

There are restricted dollars that could be available for a program like Pure Michigan if the Legislature wanted to consider that possibility, Whitmer added.

There are restricted dollars that could be available for a program like Pure Michigan if the Legislature wanted to consider that possibility, Whitmer added.

The supplemental spending bill itself included boilerplate language that would allow the Legislature to reverse any future transfers through the State Administrative Board this budget cycle that ends in late September 2020. The language was included as part of a budget deal struck by Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders earlier this month.

The supplemental package signed by Whitmer includes laws requiring the Legislature to make a budget recommendation to the governor by July 1 and requiring the governor to provide the Legislature with 30 days' notice of planned budget transfers via the State Administrative Board.

Two other bills would allow the Michigan Office of Auditor General access to certain executive records during audits, legislation that arose from delays by state departments concerned about handing over documents they consider confidential.

