After searching for more than nine weeks, the body of a Southfield woman was found Saturday near the northern Michigan cabin she went missing from, family said.

Adrienne "Ada" Quintal, 47, was found by a dam about 300-400 yards from her family's cabin in Honor, Michigan, family members told Fox 2 Detroit.

Adrienne Quintal has been missing since mid-October (Photo: Benzie County Sheriff's Department)

Jennifer Ribbing Bryson, Quintal's sister, updated volunteers in a Missing in Northern Michigan Facebook page saying teams found Quintal during their Saturday search.

"We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending," she said, asking people to turn on their porch lights in remembrance.

Bryson organized search parties with teams from Alpena County, Kent County, and Ohio. They scoped through more than 1,000 acres of woodland.

In mid-October, Quintal had traveled from Warren to the family cabin, about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

At 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 17, authorities said a family friend received a phone call from Quintal, during which Quintal said she exchanged gunfire with two men, according to a release from the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.

During the phone call, which lasted 4 minutes, 27 seconds, Quintal told the friend that she had shot one of the men in the face and the other one was shooting at her, the department said. Quintal asked the friend to call the police for her and gave an address of 2900 Indian Hill Road in Honor.

Adrienne "Ada" Quintal (Photo: Photo from Facebook)

The Benzie County Central Dispatch received a 911 transfer at 2:42 a.m. from Michigan State Police. Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene and realized they received the wrong address and quickly dispatched to the 4900 block of Indian Hill Road.

State police and sheriff's deputies arrived at that address at 3:15 a.m. and searched the area, the department said.

Officers found bullet holes in a window of a cabin and searched the area with K-9 units, the Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's deputies and state police forced their way into the residence, where they only found Quintal's cellphone, purse and a handgun registered to her, police said. Her vehicle also was left behind.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached Sunday for details on what occurred.

