A Port Huron Township hotel was robbed at gunpoint Friday night and police say the suspect may be connected to other recent robberies.

The incident occurred at the Comfort Inn, located at 1720 Yeager Street, when St. Clair County deputies were called just before midnight.

The clerk told deputies that the suspect came into the hotel lobby armed with a handgun. The suspect jumped over the registration counter and demanded the clerk empty the cash drawer.

Once the suspect received the money, he forced the clerk to go into a closet and then fled through the main doors, St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said Sunday.

The suspect is described as an approximately 6-foot tall man. He was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, light-colored pants, black mask and winter hat, and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is also believed to be involved with three recent armed robberies in the city of Port Huron, Donnellon said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery at the Comfort Inn, or the other three armed robberies, please contact the MCU at (810) 984-5383.

