If the warm weather Sunday inspired some people to make a quick stop at a car wash while shopping for Christmas gifts, inspiration remains on tap: the National Weather Service expects the warming trend to continue through Christmas Day.

That starts with a high of 52 on Monday. By Christmas Day, the high temperature is expected to be 48, warmer than normal by 14 degrees.

For traditionalists, that means a "zero percent chance" of a white Christmas, meteorologists with the service in White Lake Township say.

A high Sunday of 51, 17 degrees above normal, was recorded at 3:04 p.m. at Detroit Metro Airport, where readings are taken. The record for the day was 56 set in 1941, according to the weather service.

Slightly cloudy conditions in southeast Michigan are expected overnight with a low of 32 in Detroit.

Sunday's warm weather is a part of a stretch of days with above-average temperatures, said meteorologist Cory Behnke. The increase in temperatures is connected to a ridge of high pressure that's been in the middle of the country since last week.

The amount of snow through Dec. 21, is 1.4 inches, below a normal of 5.9 inches for December. One or two more rounds of snow in what's left of December, though, could return those numbers to normal, said weather service meteorologist Cory Behnke.

A high for Detroit on Monday is expected to be 52 and sunny, with increasing clouds and a low of 30 overnight. On Christmas Eve on Tuesday, a high of 42 is expected and a low of 34.

Christmas Day will see a high of 46 in Detroit and cloudy and a low of 37 overnight.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/22/warm-weather-christmas-day-michigan/2729418001/