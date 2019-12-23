Authorities found no sign of foul play in the death of a missing Metro Detroit woman whose body they believe was found last weekend in northern Michigan, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Adrienne "Ada" Quintal (Photo: Photo from Facebook)

An autopsy was conducted Sunday. Toxicology reports are pending for a "final determination of cause of death, however there is no sign of foul play," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The medical examiner is verifying X-rays to confirm the body found Saturday is that of Adrienne "Ada" Quintal, but "we are confident because of identifying marks such as scars and a tattoo on her right ankle that the body is in fact" that of Quintal, the release read.

The 47-year-old had been missing since mid-October, when she traveled from Warren to a family cabin in Honor, Michigan, about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators have said a family friend received a phone call from her early on Oct. 17 during which Quintal said she exchanged gunfire with two men.

Deputies and Michigan State Police arrived at the property shortly after and spotted bullet holes but did not find Quintal, who left behind her vehicle, cellphone and purse. A handgun registered to her also was found, but the Sheriff's Office reported no blood or evidence of injuries at the cabin.

The weekend of Dec. 7-8, search teams from Alpena and Kent counties as well as Ohio canvassed woodland near the site. Since part of the area appeared flooded, "it was determined that the family would attempt to let some of the water out of the 'beaver pond' flooding so that the K-9 teams could come back and attempt a thorough search of that area," the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Quintal's relatives tried to drain the water Saturday and were searching with a canoe when they found a body, which had been fully submerged until then, according to the release.

The remains were found by a dam about 300 to 400 yards from the cabin, the family told Fox 2 Detroit.

"Due to the proximity of the body to the cabin where Adrienne Quintal went missing from, it was believed that the body found was that of Ms. Quintal," the Sheriff's Office said.

In a post on the Missing in Northern Michigan Facebook page dedicated to Quintal's search, her sister said: "We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending."

Supporters were urged to turn on their porch lights in remembrance.

"Sending love and peace to fill your hearts," one user wrote on the Facebook page. "I'm so sorry it ended this way. I watched every day and hoped she would be found. Just heartbreaking."

