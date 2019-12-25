Michigan authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared in Montcalm County on Christmas Day.

Relatives told Michigan State Police they last saw Beau Brennan Belson playing with other family members outside their home near North Holland and Fleck roads in Six Lakes. The town is about 30 miles southwest of Mount Pleasant.

Beau Brennan Belson (Photo: Michigan State Police)

"Family members attempted to locate Beau in the area but were unsuccessful," state police said in a statement.

MSP troopers and three canine units tried to find the boy with help from an aviation unit as well as the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Montcalm Area Technical Rescue team and area fire departments, according to the release.

He had not been found as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, with search parties still actively looking, state police reported.

Beau is described as 3 feet tall, 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray "footie" pajamas with green dinosaurs, a blue jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Montcalm County Sheriff's Central Dispatch at (989) 831-5253) or the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

