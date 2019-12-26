A Metro Detroit family is working to find their 1-year-old dog that ran off after a Christmas Day crash.

"We still have not found red but we are doing everything we can to find/get him," Ruthie Stevenson, the pet's owner, said in a post Thursday on her Facebook page.

Red has been missing since the crash. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

Red, a golden retriever, was ejected from the Woodhaven family's vehicle after it hit a slick spot Wednesday morning on the Lapeer Road exit of Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Wade Stevenson, Ruthie's husband, told the station they rolled over multiple times before hitting a guardrail. The couple and their 4-year-old daughter were not seriously hurt, according to Ch. 7.

Their pet "jumped over the metal guarding and went into the wooded area in between the on ramp and M-24 itself," Wade said.

Auburn Hills police and animal control, as well as his family's friends, are helping in the search, Michigan Humane Society officials said in a statement.

"Red is wearing a red name tag with his owners’ phone number on it," the release said. "Officials are advising anyone who spots Red to NOT call out his name."

On Facebook, Ruthie Stevenson urged anyone who spots him to "not try to approach or attempt to get his attention by talking to him, enticing him with treats or toys or anything."

Anyone who has seen the dog is asked to call Auburn Hills police at (248) 370-9444.

