Detroit — Southeast Michigan will be rainy but warm for most of the day Sunday, but by mid-week much of that warmth will disappear, and snow is expected on New Year's Eve, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joseph Clark.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for much of the region, including all of Metro Detroit, until midnight. Visibility will be down to a quarter-mile.

Sunday will top out in the mid-50s in Metro Detroit, which is about 20 degrees higher than the average high temperature for December in the area, 36 degrees.

A rainfall that started early in the morning was expected to last until about 4 p.m. That rain comes from the southwest, from the Mississippi Valley, Clark said.

A vehicle drives through a large puddle on The Strand on Belle Isle in Detroit on Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, TheDetroit News)

After a respite of several hours, the rain is expected to pick up again about 8 p.m. The second wave will come more from the Gulf Coast area.

By noon Monday, anywhere from an inch to two inches of rain might have fallen.

Temperatures will take a turn for the cool starting Monday, when highs are only expected in the low 40s. Tuesday, New Year's Eve, isn't even expected to reach 40, and could be a blustery day, with sustained winds of 17 to 20 miles per hour possible, and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. The region could also see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day, Clark said.

The rest of the work week is expected to be warm for January in Detroit, with expected highs of 38 on New Year's Day, 43 on Thursday, and 46 on Friday.

