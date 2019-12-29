A wind advisory has been issued for southeast Michigan for Monday, with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour expected, with snow starting at night and return to cold temperatures.

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph and wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday from Monroe County, Metro Detroit and as far north as Huron County, according to the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township.

A strong low will move across SE MI Monday. SW winds with gusts up to 45 mph will start in the morning lasting into the afternoon. #miwxpic.twitter.com/r1gLk2ntUF — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 30, 2019

A lakeshore flood advisory also has been issued for Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties through 8 a.m. Monday. According to the weather service, increased winds will contribute to higher water levels and wave action.

The wind advisory means unsecured items could be blown around yards, down trees, and produce power outages. Vehicles such as large vans and semi-trucks may have difficulty driving, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Klein.

"It's going to be kind of nasty (Monday)," Klein said.

Before the high winds begin, meteorologists expect rain to continue through much of Monday. Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, rain will turn into snow, Klein said. About 1-2 inches of snow are expected, with 3 inches possible in some spots north of Detroit.

Temperatures are expected to fall from a high of 48early Monday to a low of 32 at night. Tuesday is forecast to have a high of 36 and a low of 26.

The new year will start with dry conditions, Klein said, because the system that caused fog on Sunday, and snow and rain on Monday and Tuesday will have moved east. The high on Wednesday is forecast to be 38 with a low of 29.

According to Klein, the amount of rain the area experienced Sunday and will see on Monday is unusual for late December. Overall, December has been more dry than normal, with 1.43 inches of rain observed at Metro Airport as of Dec. 28, while the average level is 2.31 inches.

"The above-average warmth we've had is the reason," Klein said, "We're getting (precipitation) in rain instead of snow."

