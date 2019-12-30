Mackinaw City — A new toll scanning method could mean travelers who frequently cross the Mackinac Bridge see shorter wait times at the bridge's toll booths, the bridge authority said.

The bridge's MacPass toll card is being replaced with a windshield-mounted sticker that is automatically scanned when a driver pulls up to the toll booths, Kim Nowack, Mackinac Bridge Authority Executive Secretary, said in a statement.

"Drivers still need to stop and wait for the gate to rise before proceeding, but the new process will speed transactions for frequent customers," Nowack said.

Buy Photo Maintenance crews are giving the Mackinac Bridge a new coat of paint. (Photo: John L. Russell, file, Special to The Detroit News)

The new sticker can only be used by those with a MacPass account. Those who are not account holders will still have to roll down their window and pay at the toll booth each time they cross the bridge.

The MacPass sticker is currently free, and will be $1 each after July 1, 2020. Customers who already have a MacPass account can still use their cards through the end of 2020 and do not need to open a new account to get a sticker.

The stickers are part of a new tolling software system installed in the fall of 2019. Anyone can open a MacPass account, which allows for online deposits and transaction information.

Drivers interested in receiving a sticker are encouraged to visit the MacPass website to sign up for an account and receive stickers in the mail.

