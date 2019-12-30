Detroit — Roughly 17,000 homes and businesses in southeast Michigan are without power as noon approaches Monday, according to DTE Energy.

Sunday there was about an inch of rain in the Detroit area, according to the National Weather Service. That rain continued early Monday and was joined by high winds. The weather service has issued a wind advisory covering southeast Michigan through 4 p.m.

Metro Airport in Romulus saw sustained winds of 22 miles per hour in the 6 a.m. hour, along with gusts as high as 39 miles per hour, while Coleman A. Young Airport in Detroit had sustained winds of 26 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 47.

DTE Energy's Outage Center says it has 293 crews out serving the 342 distinct outages in the area, as of the 11 a.m. hour.

Adding to DTE Energy's troubles, early Monday, in the Oakland County suburb of Auburn Hills, a vehicle caught fire after "high voltage" power lines fell, according to the Auburn Hills Fire Department.

"Due to the high voltage of the lines, fire personnel were unable to extinguish the vehicle fire until DTE shut down the power," the fire department said in a statement. "Once the electricity was shut down, the fire was extinguished without further incident."

That fire also damaged a second, nearby vehicle, and a trailer. No one was hurt, and DTE "remained on scene to return power to the neighborhood."

Monday is off to a warm start. Temperatures have already reached 48 degrees, 12 degrees higher than the average high for December in Detroit.

But overnight temperatures will fall and precipitation is expected to pick up, as rain is expected in the early morning, and then snow showers after 3 a.m.

Tuesday, New Year's Eve, the high is expected to reach 36 degrees, with snowfall of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday is expected to reach 38 degrees, which would still be 6 degrees higher than the 32-degree average high for January in Detroit.

Thursday is expected to warm up again, with a high of 45.

