LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

As recently as this spring, the state of Michigan told federal environmental officials that there was low probability that contaminants would spread from a Madison Heights business now deemed responsible for a green "ooze" leaking onto Interstate 696​​​​​​.​

In a March site assessment of Electro-Plating Services, state officials told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that the site presented no risk for drinking water contamination and a low risk for contamination migrating offsite.

Inside the shuttered chemical plant on I-696
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The following photos were provided in a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality report from 2016 on the shuttered Electro-Plating Service building.
The following photos were provided in a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality report from 2016 on the shuttered Electro-Plating Service building. Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Corrosive liquids container label
Corrosive liquids container label Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way
Containers stored immediately inside south entry way Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, first floor
Representative container storage, first floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, first floor
Representative container storage, first floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Storage of miscellaneous debris blocking exit
Storage of miscellaneous debris blocking exit Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Sewer discharge point
Sewer discharge point Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
"Sand blast cabinet," aluminum oxide shavings
"Sand blast cabinet," aluminum oxide shavings Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Basement "pit" receiving liquid leakage from plating bath floor above
Basement "pit" receiving liquid leakage from plating bath floor above Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Pooled leakage in basement
Pooled leakage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Pooled leakage in basement
Pooled leakage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage in basement
Representative container storage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Missing bay door facing north, purported cyanide storage in totes against wall
Missing bay door facing north, purported cyanide storage in totes against wall Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Metal bin purportedly containing cyanide waste
Metal bin purportedly containing cyanide waste Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative solids storage in basement
Representative solids storage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative solids storage in basement
Representative solids storage in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Tote labeled as sodium hydroxide but containing solid material in basement
Tote labeled as sodium hydroxide but containing solid material in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Corroded and leaking containers with cooper cyanide label in basement
Corroded and leaking containers with cooper cyanide label in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Corroded and leaking containers with copper cyanide label in basement
Corroded and leaking containers with copper cyanide label in basement Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Spilled liquids on plating bath floor
Spilled liquids on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative plating bath
Representative plating bath Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage on plating bath floor
Representative container storage on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage on plating bath floor
Representative container storage on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
50-kilogram cyanide container, with powder or crystals on container surface
50-kilogram cyanide container, with powder or crystals on container surface Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, without covers
Representative container storage, without covers Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative plating bath floor containers
Representative plating bath floor containers Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Purported containers of trichloroethylene for degreasing on plating bath floor
Purported containers of trichloroethylene for degreasing on plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Spilled liquid of unknown origin
Spilled liquid of unknown origin Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, purported plating bath filters
Representative container storage, purported plating bath filters Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, top floor
Representative container storage, top floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, top floor
Representative container storage, top floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, top floor
Representative container storage, top floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage, top floor. These containers had been consolidated and numbered by inventory contractor
Representative container storage, top floor. These containers had been consolidated and numbered by inventory contractor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Missing bay door on north side of building
Missing bay door on north side of building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Recently installed plastic and foam berm in adjacent building
Recently installed plastic and foam berm in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Corroded container in adjacent building
Corroded container in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Hydrochloric acid storage in adjacent building
Hydrochloric acid storage in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage in adjacent building, some unlabeled and compatibility with acid unknown
Representative container storage in adjacent building, some unlabeled and compatibility with acid unknown Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage in adjacent building
Representative container storage in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage in adjacent building
Representative container storage in adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
South side of building facing 10 Mile Road
South side of building facing 10 Mile Road Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative conditions inside main building
Representative conditions inside main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material
Sludge drying in basement. Note purported F006 listed hazardous waste used as berm material Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
View of plating bath floor
View of plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
View of plating bath floor
View of plating bath floor Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage
Representative container storage Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
View of missing wall area on top floor of main building
View of missing wall area on top floor of main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Laboratory area inside main building
Laboratory area inside main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Laboratory area inside main building
Laboratory area inside main building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
Representative container storage inside adjacent building
Representative container storage inside adjacent building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen
South side of 901 E. 10 Mile Road building
South side of 901 E. 10 Mile Road building Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The EPA's Region 5 — based on that assessment from the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy — found the southern Oakland County site was ineligible for Superfund status, a federal cleanup program targeting the nation's most contaminated sites, according to an EGLE spokeswoman.

    Several months after the EPA's decision, green chemicals were detected oozing along the shoulder of eastbound I-696 in Madison Heights, sending state and federal officials scrambling to contain the contaminant, determine how far it had spread and investigate its source. 

    State environment officials said they believe the chemical is groundwater contaminated with the carcinogen hexavalent chromium from the nearby Electro-Plating Services facility.

    In 2017, the EPA was responsible for a nearly year-long cleanup at the site — one that Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller has called "superficial" — but transferred jurisdiction of the site to the state in 2018. Nearly two years later, the EPA is back drilling test wells in the area around the business to determine the reach of contamination seeping from the facility.

    The 37-year-old plating facility has a history of hazardous waste storage violations dating to 1996, including several letters of warning, a consent order with the state, criminal charges for illegally transporting hazardous waste in 2005, and the state's eventual shutdown of the site in 2016.

    Some of the notices included a second, related facility in Detroit, according to documents filed this year in a federal lawsuit against the site’s owner.

    The site's owner, 77-year-old Gary Sayers of Bloomfield Hills, pleaded guilty in federal court in February to illegally storing hazardous waste without a permit. He received a year in prison and has been ordered to pay almost $1.5 million in restitution.

    Sayers does not appear to have reported to prison yet. His lawyer did not return a call Monday seeking comment.

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday her administration is reviewing potential criminal charges against the polluters responsible for the green ooze, and Attorney General Dana Nessel said she would pursue any legal action the governor wants. The state would be the third government agency to seek litigation or file charges if Whitmer and Nessel decide to do so.

    Madison Heights is already suing the property owner in Oakland County Circuit Court in an effort to demolish the building. A civil trial is set to begin Jan. 13.

    Cleanup, but little followup

    The $1.5 million Sayers was ordered to pay last month in federal court covers the cost of the EPA’s cleanup efforts at the Madison Heights site from 2017 through early 2018, when the agency removed over 5,000 containers and pumped 37,000 gallons of hexavalent chromium from the basement.

    The agency then “backfilled and compacted” a pit in the facility and did testing to determine if any of the contamination had migrated from the building, the EPA said in a Monday statement.

    “Upon discovering contamination at depth, EPA referred the site to Michigan EGLE to evaluate it for potential longer-term remediation,” the federal agency said.

    The cleanup in 2017 was completed with federal Superfund money even though the site was not considered part of the federal program, said Jill Greenberg, a state environmental spokeswoman.

    EGLE assessed the site after the EPA’s cleanup and noted in a March report that there was no potential for drinking water contamination because there were no wells in the area and a low probability of offsite migration because of soil conditions, Greenberg said.

    Based on Michigan's findings, the EPA ruled earlier this year the Madison Heights facility was not eligible for Superfund status, she said. But the site was added to a list of locations with “legacy contaminants” in need of assessment and cleanup.

    “That assessment had not been undertaken by the time the contaminants were discovered leaking from the embankment,” Greenberg said.

    After the leak was discovered this month near I-696, the EPA assisted in removing 7,000 gallons of contaminated water and liquid from the area through 24-hour sump pumps in the “basement pit” of the building and along the embankment wall of I-696.

    The EPA will continue to assess what other actions are needed, the agency said Monday.

    “This assessment includes drilling test wells to evaluate how far contamination has migrated through area soil,” according to the EPA.

    Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner James Nash, who is responsible for water issues in the county where Electro-Plating is located, didn’t respond Monday to a call for comment. 

    ‘Environmental crimes recidivist’

    Along with Whitmer’s call for tougher restrictions and potential criminal charges stemming from the incident, Nessel announced plans Monday to form a criminal unit to focus on environmental prosecutions.

    “My administration is actively reviewing all means of accountability, including further criminal charges against the polluter who caused this mess," Whitmer said Monday. "Today I also directed EGLE to conduct a formal review of its pollution inspection procedures to strengthen enforcement and accountability." 

    But the Democratic governor and attorney general may find there’s not much to recoup from Sayers.

    The 77-year-old who inherited the business from his father in 1995 is an “environmental crimes recidivist” who is "confused at times" and was living out of his car prior to his plea in federal court, according to federal filings.

    The only hope the federal government had of recovering the cost of cleanup, according to an October filing, was Sayers' planned sale of his Detroit facility for $2.5 million. Sayers was supposed to close on the sale at the end of November, but it is unclear if he ever did.

    In recent years, Sayers' facility had fallen out of compliance with federal environmental law in part because of “high regulatory costs,” “foreign competition” and “the economic downturn in 2008,” his lawyer argued in a sentencing memorandum. Sayers is “contrite, humbled and embarrassed” at the prospect of being a convicted felon, the October filing said.

    “He feels the stigma of being labeled as such at this late age,” Sayers' lawyer argued in a court document. “He is proud of his country and now feels branded as a felon for the rest of his life and shamed with no hope of expungement.”

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @DNBethLeBlanc

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/31/michigan-epa-march-ooze-sites-risk-spreading-pollution-low/2777313001/