Detroit — As rush hour begins on the last day of 2019, commuters in southeast Michigan will need to break out the ice scrapers.

Most Metro Detroiters woke up to a fresh round of snow that covered the ground and their vehicles. National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Behnke said that no snowfall totals have yet been recorded for the area, but that 1-3 inches are expected Tuesday. The record for snowfall on Dec. 31 in Detroit is 3.4 inches, recorded in 1969.

The high temperature will hover around 33 degrees, and most of the day will be in the low 30s. While it's too early to tell where the year will shake out in terms of climate data — that's expected to come days after the new year begins, Behnke said — 2019 brought two more inches of rain than is typical for a year, 35.8 inches compared to 33.5.

If Tuesday's snowfall matches expectations, even on the low end, 2019 will also exceed the annual seasonal average in Detroit of 11.2 inches. That season consists of November and December, said Sara Pampreen, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The National Weather Service says 10.9 inches of snow had fallen this year as of midnight.

But while December in Detroit typically brings more than 9 inches of snowfall, December 2019 will fall short: less than 1.5 inches of snow has fallen before Tuesday.

After the high winds Monday that knocked out power for 24,000 homes and businesses in southeast Michigan at its peak, only 487 DTE Energy customers are without power Tuesday, according to the utility's Outage Center.

According to FlightAware.com, a flight tracking website, only 13 flights into or out of Metro Airport in Romulus are delayed, and three have been canceled.

