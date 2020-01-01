The word enthusiasts at Lake Superior State University have spoken and urge a timeout for "quid pro quo".

The Latin phrase at the heart of President Donald Trump's impeachment made the top of the school's 45th Annual List Of Banished Words for 2020.

The wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University are swearing off words and phrases that include "mouthfeel," "I mean" and "living my best life" in the school's 45th annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for misuse, overuse and general uselessness. (Photo: Detroit News file)

"This phrase received the most nominations this year, with a noticeable spike in November (gee, we wonder why…)," reads the school's news release announcing the list. "The popularity of this phrase has the committee wondering what it should offer in exchange for next year’s nominations."

Other contenders were a string of words that try too hard to impress, including "artisanal," "curated" and "influencer." Another group were deemed too pretentious or imprecise, such as "literally," "I mean," "living my best life" and "mouthfeel." That last one is a word foodies use to describe a meal's texture.

The generational wars also inspired a ban of the insult "OK, Boomer".

The list was the work of W. T. Rabe, former public relations director at Lake Superior State University, who along with fellow staffers came up with their first tally at a New Year's Eve party in 1975.

Today the school receives thousands of submissions yearly.

“No quid pro quo was offered during the creation of this meticulously curated list of words,” stated Rodney Hanley, the school's president. “I mean, literally, this holiday season I’m living my best life and looking forward to all the reactions to this year's list.”

