The Dundee Police Department is attempting to identify a man they're calling a “quick change scam artist” who allegedly conned a Tim Hortons employee out of about $146 cash.

The incident occurred Sunday at the coffee shop on Cabela Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.

Police say the suspect may have targeted other Tim Hortons locations in southeast Michigan.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call Officer Ken Maran at (734) 529-3430 ext. 1814

A quick change scam usually involves someone who wants to pay for a small item with a large bill, and then while the cashier is counting the change, the suspect distracts the cashier and asks to pay with a smaller bill instead.

At that point, the cashier forgets they had already made change for the first transaction and hands over the original large bill.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/01/dundee-police-seek-quick-change-scam-artist-targeted-tim-hortons/2793463001/