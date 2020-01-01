The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened to traffic as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Falling ice forced its closure earlier in the day, according to a tweet from the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Falling ice forced closure of the Mackinac Bridge to vehicles Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Mackinac Bridge Authority. (Photo: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

Traffic wasn't allowed on the bridge until conditions improved, according to the authority website.

Temperatures are in the low 30s with winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Mackinac Bridge CLOSED to all vehicles due to weather conditions. Alerts will be sent with updates as needed. 01/01/2020 due to falling Ice. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) January 1, 2020

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/01/falling-ice-closes-mackinac-bridge/2791282001/