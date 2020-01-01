Mackinac Bridge reopens after closure for falling ice
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened to traffic as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Falling ice forced its closure earlier in the day, according to a tweet from the Mackinac Bridge Authority.
Traffic wasn't allowed on the bridge until conditions improved, according to the authority website.
Temperatures are in the low 30s with winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/01/falling-ice-closes-mackinac-bridge/2791282001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments