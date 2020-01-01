LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened to traffic as of late Wednesday afternoon. 

Falling ice forced its closure earlier in the day, according to a tweet from the Mackinac Bridge Authority. 

Traffic wasn't allowed on the bridge until conditions improved, according to the authority website. 

Temperatures are in the low 30s with winds between 5 and 10 mph.

