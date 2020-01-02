East Lansing – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is warning its members that suspicious activity has been detected on some of their accounts.

The credit union said in statement posted Wednesday on Facebook that it’s working with card processors to block the suspicious transactions before they’re attempted, the Lansing State Journal reported.

MSU Federal Credit Union (Photo: Facebook)

Members whose accounts have seen actions which aren’t normal for their account will receive an alert by phone, email or text. The credit union said members who don’t recognize a transaction should respond “no” when asked if they had authorized it.

Anyone whose account experiences a fraudulent transaction will not be liable for that charge. The credit union said that it would contact affected members Thursday to issue them a new card.

Account cards can be locked through a mobile app, and unlocked as needed to use the card, the credit union said.

