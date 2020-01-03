As authorities continue the search for a Flushing teen swept from a Lake Michigan pier, a campaign has launched to help cover costs of her burial.

Eliza Jane Trainer (Photo: Family photo)

A GoFundMe page established for Eliza Jane Trainer said the 16-year-old Flushing High School junior was "a kind and loving person" being raised by her father after her mother died of cancer five years ago.

Trainer fell from the pier at Holland State Park around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old friend also was knocked into the water but was able to get out and seek help.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Friday said its dive team and marine patrol are deploying sonar equipment and searching by boat in hopes of locating the teen.

Trainer and her friend decided to go for a stroll along the coast of Lake Michigan in the state park. After being swept into the water by large waves, the pair "clung to each other for about 5 minutes, trying to make their way to the rocks," a post on the crowdfunding site notes.

"Her friend was able to get on a rock while still holding her hand, but as he was trying to pull her up another wave came and took her from his grip," it reads. "He tried to find her but she was quickly swept away."

Capt. Jake Sparks, in a Friday news release, said conditions on Lake Michigan "remain dangerous with high wind and waves." Even so, the office was searching the area by boat.

Trainer loved playing soccer, hiking and the outdoors. She aspired to become a diesel mechanic after graduation, according to the fundraising page. By Friday afternoon, more than $6,000 had been raised.

She was a kind person, the page says, and "would do anything to help those in need."

"Today, this family is in dire need of financial assistance to give Eliza Jane the proper memorial that she so lovingly deserves," the page reads. "Any help would be greatly appreciated to comfort those mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of Eliza."

Relatives of Trainer reached by The News on Thursday declined comment and asked for privacy.

On Thursday morning, Sgt. Jay Douglas told WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids that Trainer was "presumed drowned" and the search had turned from a rescue into a recovery mission.

Crews were unable to get boats or divers into the water due to weather conditions.

On Friday morning, marine units of the Michigan State Police assisted during the early hours of the search.

Additional shoreline searches, Sparks said, were completed Thursday evening as well as this morning.On Thursday night, the Holland Township and Park Township fire departments continued the hunt for Trainer via drones.

As the new year approached, Trainer took to Instagram, writing "here's to another year of chances." As of Friday afternoon, the post had more than 100 comments, including prayers for Trainer's family and wishes for her to "rest easy."

According to investigators, Trainer and the other teen were on the pier when a large wave hit the dock and knocked them both into the water. Trainer's friend was treated at Holland Hospital and released to his family on Thursday. Sparks said the teen sustained some injuries after falling into the cold water.

Douglas told reporters Thursday that the teens were at the pier to see Lake Michigan because they had "never seen the lake before."

Authorities Thursday had listed Trainer's hometown as Flint. Flushing is just northwest of Flint.

Firefighters, police and the U.S. Coast Guard have aided in searches along the shoreline for Trainer. Coast Guard helicopters from Traverse City and Detroit also joined in.

Last year, there were a total of 93 drownings on the Great Lakes and 47 of those happened in Lake Michigan, according to the latest statistics from the nonprofit Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. In 2018, there were 117. Since 2010, there have been more than 830 drownings on the lakes.

"Lake Michigan isn't a joke, it's dangerous," Douglas said during a Thursday news briefing.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/03/search-resumes-flushing-teen-knocked-pier-into-lake-michigan/2804656001/