The first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Jason Beerens jokes that this red hot Ferrari might be a perfect first car for daughter Emily, 14, who very much agrees, while wondering through the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 4, 2020.
Jason Beerens jokes that this red hot Ferrari might be a perfect first car for daughter Emily, 14, who very much agrees, while wondering through the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 4, 2020.
The first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Robarge and wife Debbie Robarge of Highland Township, checks out a 2020 Cadillac Escalade while wondering through the Southeast Michigan Auto show, "Actually its great! Its not overcrowded, Its a lot easier to see the cars and to navigate around the show."
George Robarge and wife Debbie Robarge of Highland Township, checks out a 2020 Cadillac Escalade while wondering through the Southeast Michigan Auto show, "Actually its great! Its not overcrowded, Its a lot easier to see the cars and to navigate around the show." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Meg McNamee and Pam Trammel look over a beautiful white Rolls Royce while wondering around the show.
Meg McNamee and Pam Trammel look over a beautiful white Rolls Royce while wondering around the show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Rothenberg and son Mark Rothenberg check out a white, red stripped Dodge Hellcat.
Michael Rothenberg and son Mark Rothenberg check out a white, red stripped Dodge Hellcat. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 4, 2020. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
The first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 4, 2020. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Twins Hailey Mellios, 9, and Hannah Mellios, "I'm born 50 seconds earlier" look over a 1958 Cadillac Special as their parents work on Cadillac display at the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show. Final preparations for the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 2, 2020.
Twins Hailey Mellios, 9, and Hannah Mellios, "I'm born 50 seconds earlier" look over a 1958 Cadillac Special as their parents work on Cadillac display at the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show. Final preparations for the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan on January 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lamborghini Hurricane looks as mean as its $335,000 price tag but if your on the bubble, it does gets 15 mpg.
A Lamborghini Hurricane looks as mean as its $335,000 price tag but if your on the bubble, it does gets 15 mpg. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shane Baker buffs outs a 2020 BMW 530e in preparation for the auto shows opening Friday.
Shane Baker buffs outs a 2020 BMW 530e in preparation for the auto shows opening Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Bollinger Motors B1 SUV all electric, all wheel drive off-road vehicle made in Michigan rolls into the showroom.
A Bollinger Motors B1 SUV all electric, all wheel drive off-road vehicle made in Michigan rolls into the showroom. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4-wheel drive crew cab AT4 rolls into position for the auto show opening Friday.
A 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4-wheel drive crew cab AT4 rolls into position for the auto show opening Friday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A highly customized Lingenfelter Eliminator Series 2018 Camaro ZL1 with a 1000 HP engine package.
A highly customized Lingenfelter Eliminator Series 2018 Camaro ZL1 with a 1000 HP engine package. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A 2020 Lincoln Continental with a 6 inch extended body for a longer rear seat compartment with rear suicide doors would look impressive pulling up to any major event.
A 2020 Lincoln Continental with a 6 inch extended body for a longer rear seat compartment with rear suicide doors would look impressive pulling up to any major event. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Trestain of Suburban Chrysler dusts off the vehicles in the Jeep display.
Brian Trestain of Suburban Chrysler dusts off the vehicles in the Jeep display. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Ford Shelby GT looks as fast standing still as it does flying down the road as preparations continue in the Ford display.
A Ford Shelby GT looks as fast standing still as it does flying down the road as preparations continue in the Ford display. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Ford Shelby GT looks as fast standing still as it does flying down the road as preparations continue in the Ford display.
A Ford Shelby GT looks as fast standing still as it does flying down the road as preparations continue in the Ford display. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A mean looking 2020 Blazer RS FWD.
A mean looking 2020 Blazer RS FWD. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Twins Hailey Mellios, 9, and Hannah Mellios look over a 1958 Cadillac Special as their parents work on the Cadillac display at the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show.
Twins Hailey Mellios, 9, and Hannah Mellios look over a 1958 Cadillac Special as their parents work on the Cadillac display at the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Novi — Car buffs rang in the new year at the first annual Southeast Michigan Auto Show, which is showcasing this weekend with local dealerships parking in Novi.

    The show is occupying 200,000 square feet at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi through Sunday. Showrunners say it isn't a replacement for the North American International Auto Show, which moved to June, but does help fill the void. 

    "For me, as a car enthusiast, I love to look at them, sit in them," said Meg McNamee, 32, from Tecumseh. "Many car shows are competing in the summer and you miss your auto fix in the long winter months. Harley Davidson has a section here and that made me really excited because we rarely see them."

    More: Auto show's move to June leaves winter lull in downtown Detroit

    McNamee came dressed up in vintage attire with her friend, Pam Trammel from Flat Rock. The two said they enjoyed the shows diversity in vehicles in the smaller, more intimate space.

    "We dress up to make it an immersive experience for us and other people attending the shows," said Trammel, 34. "We love that there are exotic cars here and motorcycles. You don't see them anymore. They've been exiled on the big show floor at NAIAS."

    Automakers have no direct participation in this weekend's show, leaving big reveals until the summer. Displays are entirely mounted by area dealers looking for buyers during the slow, cold winter months.

    The show houses 35 brands represented by local dealerships and those in charge hope to see 30,000 people walk through the event space this weekend, but on Saturday had less than 10,000.

    "We just know that dealers and automakers in this time of the year are looking for an opportunity to get in front of consumers and sell vehicles so we're just trying to fill that need in the marketplace. Definitely not a replacement for the Detroit show," said McKenzie Bowman, a promoter with the auto show. "The goal is to come back yearly. Consumers and dealers alike want something during this time frame to connect."

    Bowman said the Ford GT and Ferrari have been popular picture moments and have been placed together on the show floor after the "Ford vs. Ferrari" movie release. 

    "Exotics are also on display here, which a lot of people were missing from the NAIAS," she said. "We've got Kip Sheward and Lingenfelter, they have their exotic showstoppers here, too."

    The Southeast Michigan Auto Show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River, Novi. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6 to 11, with those younger than 5 admitted free.

    More information can be found at southeastmichiganautoshow.com.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/04/first-annual-novi-auto-show-fills-january-void-car-lovers/2797479001/