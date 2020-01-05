Less than inch of snowfall recorded Sunday at Metro Airport
Metro Detroit had its first accumulation of snowfall of the new year Sunday, with 0.7 inches recorded at Detroit Metro Airport, meteorologists said.
By 4 p.m. Sunday, snowfall at Detroit Metro had stopped. Kevin Kacan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township, said further snow wasn't likely later Sunday.
Sunday's snowfall follows a December during which Kacan said Detroit Metro Airport recorded 2.7 inches of snowfall, well below the 9.6 inch average for the month. Since Nov. 1, snowfall in the region has been near seasonal averages, though, with 12.9 inches recorded before Veterans Day, Kacan said.
Sunday's high temperature was 34 at 4 p.m., with a low of 30 expected, Kacan said. The high temperature Sunday was 2 above the daily average of 32, while the low is expected to be 10 above the daily average of 20.
Weekly forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny and dry; high 42, low 30
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and dry; high 40, low 29
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds, and dry; high 30, low 23
- Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain; high 45, low 24
- Friday: Rain in the morning through evening; high 53, low 39
