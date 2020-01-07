Following news Tuesday night that Iran had fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, Michigan's congressional delegation spoke out on the impact abroad and at home.

"While we don't yet know the full extent of tonight's military activity, if it's indeed true that Iranians fired conventional ballistic missiles at U.S. targets, it would be unprecedented," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Holly, wrote on Twitter. "We are now in a cycle of escalation that threatens to draw us into wider war."

Slotkin, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst who specialized in Shia militias and served tours in the region, is expected to lead an effort in the U.S. House seeking to limit President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran.

She was among four Michigan Democrats and one independent who expressed concern last week that Congress didn’t authorize the use of power against Iran before the president ordered a U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

In another tweet Tuesday night, Slotkin called on the Trump administration to "remember the gravity of their responsibilities and be prepared to explain their strategic plan –– to include next steps and possible ways to de-escalate. They owe the American public no less."

Rep. Fred Upton, a Republican from St. John, noted the instability in the region.

"Peace in the Middle East has always been the goal, yet never achieved," he tweeted. "The fury is as intense as ever. Somehow that fire has to be extinguished — we pray for wisdom and for our troops tonight."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Detroit, in a statement criticized what she called Trump's "reckless and dangerous attempt to start a war with Iran by launching the airstrike that killed Iranian General Soleimani put our people, diplomats, service men and women, their families, and civilians in harm's way. ... It should not be lost on anyone that lives will be forever impacted, including innocent Iraqis who have been plagued with war and violence for almost two decades."

On Twitter, Rep. Justin Amash, an independent from the state's west side who left the GOP last summer, said: "The president has inherent authority to repel sudden attacks, but any military engagement beyond that requires approval from Congress under our Constitution."

Other lawmakers, including Rep. Debbie Dingell, focused on military personnel.

"We are praying for the men and women in our military as well as their families at home watching the news of attacks in Iraq," the Dearborn Democrat tweeted. "You are all of our sons and daughters."

