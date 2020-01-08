Eastbound M-14 is now open at Ford Road after a fatal crash Wednesday morning closed the road into the early afternoon.

Matt Rose, spokesman at Huron Valley Ambulance, said medics responded to a rollover crash at 4:40 a.m. They declared one person dead at the scene, and transported four others to the hospital, who are all in stable condition.

Due to medical privacy laws, Rose said he couldn't share specifics on the victims.

Michigan State Police said the freeway had reopened in the 1 p.m. hour.

