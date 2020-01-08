Cellphones will be allowed into courthouses in Michigan as of May 1, the Michigan Supreme Court announced Wednesday, amending a rule that allowed courts to set their own policies on whether to allow them.

Chief judges at each court had been able to determine whether phones could be present in their courthouses.

Come May 1, "attorneys, parties and members of the public may use a portable electronic device in a courtroom to retrieve or to store information (including notetaking), to access the Internet, and to send and receive text messages or information."

People can also use their phones to "reproduce public court documents in a clerk's office," so long as the device does not mark the document, or the reproduction "does not unreasonably interfere" with the operation of the office.

A judge would still have the authority "to terminate activity that is disruptive or distracting to a court proceeding, or that is otherwise contrary to the administration of justice."

If violations do occur, such as making or taking calls in the courtroom, "or for any other audible function," the presiding judge can order the phone confiscated for the day or to be silenced.

Justice Stephen Markman dissented from the amendment, outlining five alternatives:

preserve the status quo

require courts provide storage for phones

allowing jurors "or other persons with specifically defined needs to bring phones into courtrooms"

establishing procedures for special permission to allow phones

allowing people representing themselves to carry phones

Markman said the amendment raised a number of concerns.

"First, it is not apparent that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach best addresses the diverse role and character of courtrooms, and the distinctive configurations of courthouses" in Michigan.

Second, he wrote, "courtrooms are home to solemn proceedings demanding the fullest attention of participants ... . Allowing individuals in courtrooms to casually browse the internet, to text, or to play games, may introduce distractions into these proceedings, or compromise the necessarily formal and focused atmosphere of the courtroom."

Third, the courtroom "is also not a 'place' or a 'time' for...forms of conduct that might be entirely proper under different circumstances," Markman wrote.

Markman is also concerned that people would be able to take photographs that would "unnecessarily impos(e) upon the privacy or security interests of witnesses and jurors."

"These photographs may then be used to gain information about witnesses and jurors in order to intimidate, compromise or embarrass those persons, undermining in the process an entire justice system...

"In adopting a rule that allows phones in the courtroom, this court gives greater regard to a modest increase in personal convenience than to the traditional sanctity of the courtroom and the security of jurors and witnesses," Markman said in his closing paragraph.

Kevin Oeffner, court administrator for Sixth Circuit Court in Oakland County, said the court "anticipated" the change, but took no formal position on it beforehand.

"We will have to comply, and we certainly will," Oeffner said, adding that he expected judges and other officials would meet in the weeks ahead to discuss what the rule requires and how to adjust to it.

Absent specific exceptions for lawyers and others, the public was "generally prohibited" from bringing phones into the court, he said.

Court officials with Wayne and Macomb circuit courts and Detroit's 36th District Court could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack told The Detroit News previously, in the days leading up to the amendment, that the public response was "overwhelmingly in favor" of it.

"There are more self-represented litigants in 36th District Court than anywhere else in the state," McCormack said. "Say you had to Uber to court, because you don't have a car. You get there and have to leave your phone in the bushes, and maybe someone will steal it. Or if they have proof of poor conditions (in a landlord-tenant case), and all the evidence is on their cellphone."

The Michigan Judges Association recommended, via public comment, that "members of the public should not be allowed to have (cellphones) in the courtroom," but that self-represented litigants, parties to a case and attorneys would be allowed, "but only if powered off," and that people hoping to use them "for a proper purpose, such as legal research or the presentation of evidence," request permission.

The Oakland County Clerk of the Court "strongly" opposed the amendment, writing in public comment that cellphones "would be a disruption to the judicial process," which would carry "the potential for jury tampering, witness coercion, etc."

The Michigan Court Administrators Association wrote that "all cellphones must be assumed to have cameras," and that ensuring they were not used improperly would require additional staffing, "a very costly endeavor."

The administrators offer concerns regarding the anonymity of undercover police officers and the protection of witnesses, who could be coached electronically on how to testify.

"The risks to adopting these rule changes massively outweigh the potential benefits," the association wrote.

Barb Byrum, Ingham County Clerk, offered both privacy and financial concerns regarding people taking pictures of court files.

"Specifically, this could result in easier release of confidential/non-public information. Further, this may result in pictures being taken rather than certified copies being purchased, resulting in a loss of revenue," Byrum wrote.

