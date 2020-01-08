Exeter Township — Monroe County sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who broke into a home and shot a man early Wednesday morning.

The break-in and shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Colf in Exeter Township, officials said. Exeter Township is about 40 miles southwest of Detroit.

Police said a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report two masked men had forced their way into her home. She said the men werearmed with handguns and wore dark clothing, according to authorities.

The woman's brother, 24, fought with one of the intruders. During the scuffle, one of the men shot the brother in the right side of his body. The two then fled from the home.

Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers searched with a canine unit but they were not able to locate them, officials said.

They said the injured man was taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the home invasion should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/08/officials-seek-tips-monroe-co-home-invasion-shooting/2845861001/