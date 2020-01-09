A Lincoln Park father of two, separated from his family for two years after he was deported to Mexico for entering the United States illegally as a child, got the ultimate Christmas gift: a pardon so he could return to his family.

Jorge Garcia returned to Michigan from Mexico on Christmas, greeted at Detroit Metropolitan Airport by his teenage daughter, Soleil, and son, Jorge Jr., who thought they were going to pick up an uncle. Jorge's wife, Cindy, kept the news a surprise until the two teens saw their dad at the airport.

Cindy Garcia, right, wears an orange shirt with "#TeamGarcia" on it along with her daughter, Soleil, son Jorge Jr. and granddaughter. The family waited for nearly two years for Jorge Garcia to get a pardon to return to the United States. (Photo: Cindy Garcia/Facebook)

"My little one was in tears," said Cindy. "He said 'That’s my dad!'"

Cindy said the family is adjusting to being back together again after two years of being apart but is so relieved Jorge, who'd been living with an aunt outside Mexico City, is home.

"It's still surreal for me," said Cindy. "...(But) there’s more laughter in the house now and there’s a lot more smiles."

Jorge's return comes two years after he was deported to Mexico after a years-long quest to adjust his immigration status failed in the courts. His departure in early 2018 made national news as Cindy, Soleil and Jorge Jr. cried and hugged Jorge before he boarded a plane.

Jorge -- who came to the United States as a 10-year-old and had no criminal record -- applied for a pardon, also known as a waiver, in February. It took 10 months for it to be approved. A trial in immigration court to stay in the United States had earlier failed.

Cindy, left, Jorge Jr., Jorge and Soleil pose together before Jorge was deported. He returned to his family on Christmas Day. (Photo: Cindy Garcia/Facebook)

"He’s (now) a permanent resident," said Cindy, who noted Jorge has already received his Social Security card and is starting to look for work.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, who worked with the family and invited Cindy to be her guest at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in 2018, issued a statement about her relief to have the family reunited. Still, Jorge's absence is two years "they will never get back," she said.

“This was a real life symptom of a long-broken immigration system and inhumane immigration policies from the Trump Administration," said Dingell in a statement. "Now more than ever, we must not lose sight of who we are and the promise of America. It is time for Congress and the President to find the political will to do what is right, not what is convenient, and fulfill this nation’s promise to those who come here seeking a better life and those who call this nation home."

Cindy said she routinely gets calls from other desperate families trying to find a way to bring home loved ones who've been deported or face deportation. She calls the current system "broken."

"It needs to be fixed so people can have their pathway to citizenship and not have families broken up," said Cindy.

And even though her husband is now home, Cindy says she plans to advocate even more for other families to bring change.

"I know their pain," said Cindy. "And I feel for them. Even though I'm happy, I’m still sad because not everyone got to spend time with their loved ones during Christmas or during New Year’s. It’s not easy going through this process."

