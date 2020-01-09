Customs officials arrested a man Thursday morning wanted by authorities for suspicion of homicide and arson in North Dakota at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents turned the 41-year-old man over to Port Huron Police, and seized the truck the suspect was driving, the agency said in a statement.

During a routine check of the man's documents, a warrant for his arrest in North Dakota was uncovered, said Customs spokesman Kris Grogan. The man had no passengers with him.

