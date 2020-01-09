Michigan State Police on Thursday identified the man who died in a crash on eastbound M-14 Wednesday as Anthony Kelley Jr. He was 33.

Kelley, police say, was on the freeway in Washtenaw County when he allegedly drove too fast for icy road conditions and "lost control" of his vehicle, which entered the median. This was at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was tossed from his vehicle in the rollover crash and his body came to rest on the eastbound freeway. While on the roadway, Kelley was hit by a vehicle.

All told, four vehicles, including a salt truck, were involved in the crash. Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash that closed the eastbound freeway for hours.

