A third person in Michigan has died from vaping-related lung injuries, state officials said Friday.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services was informed of the adult male's death on Dec. 19. Officials are not releasing any other information about the man because of confidentiality reasons.

A woman using a vaping device exhales a puff of smoke. (Photo: Tony Dejak, AP file)

“The tragic death of yet another Michigan resident is a reminder that this outbreak continues,” Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the department, said in a statement Friday.

"I urge people not to use THC-containing e-cigarettes or vaping products until the specific cause of these vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified," Khaldun said. "To help with this investigation, we remind health care providers to report patients who may have this condition to their local health department.”

Since August, 65 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan.

More: Michigan reports second death during outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries

All cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range is 15-67.

The state and federal agencies are working to determine what ingredients in vape materials are making people sick. No specific brand of device or vaping liquid has been identified, according to officials. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vitamin E acetate is closely associated with vaping-related lung injuries.

More:Vast majority’ of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E

State officials urge residents to not use THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly from informal sources such as friends, family or in-person or online sellers.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/10/3rd-michigan-person-dies-vaping-related-injuries/4431473002/