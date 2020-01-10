Sinkhole closes NB I-75 at I-475 in Genesee Co.
A sinkhole has prompted state officials to close northbound Interstate 75 at Interstate 475 in Genesee County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said it had to close the freeway to make emergency road repairs, scheduled to being later this morning.
It appears rushing water under the roadway caused the sinkhole, officials said.
