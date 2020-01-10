A sinkhole has prompted state officials to close northbound Interstate 75 at Interstate 475 in Genesee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it had to close the freeway to make emergency road repairs, scheduled to being later this morning.

Gannett

It appears rushing water under the roadway caused the sinkhole, officials said.

Genesee Co: A look at the rushing water creating a void under the NB I-75 roadway. Repairs expected to begin later this morning. pic.twitter.com/RRKj6IbxBZ — MDOT - Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) January 10, 2020

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/01/10/sinkhole-closes-nb-75-475-genesee-co/4429944002/