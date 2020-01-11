Flooding by day, freezing at night pose hazards on Michigan roadways
Weather experts are warning of severe flooding throughout southeastern Michigan for much of Saturday and into Sunday, with the rainwater turning to ice as the temperatures drop overnight.
Winter advisories were issued for Washtenaw and Macomb counties with a coating of snow expected.
The National Weather Service said flood warnings will vary and will mix in with icy rain and some snow as the day goes on. All of Southeast Michigan is under a flood warning with roadways being flooded along with people's yards.
Weather officials said that at least two to three inches will fall on Saturday and some spots will get four inches.
"For right now, the heavy rain and the flooding that can occur in roadways, basements and yards," said Kyle Klein of the National Weather Service office in White Lake. "The other concern for later today is freezing rain that's mainly across the northern parts of the area."
Klein said city itself won't get hit with too much freezing rain but northern Metro Detroit into northern Oakland and Macomb counties could get some ice build up. And more ice is expected north of those areas, he said.
Metro Detroit has experienced "moderate to heavy rain" and areas will start having flooding concerns into the day, Klein said, "with water pounding on roadways and rivers will be rising more in those areas."
Troy police tweeted a warning to motorists who try to drive through flooded roads.
Michigan State Police in Detroit tweeted that it had "numerous one car crashes" and "we haven't even got any ice yet!"
The city of Sterling Heights alerted residents that flooding closed Hayes Road between Clinton River Road and Utica Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted at about 7:15 p.m. that flooding on northbound and southbound Southfield Freeway at Outer Drive in Allen Park may cause closures, but the highway will remain open as long as possible.
If closed, traffic will be directed to exit at Outer Drive and re-enter on the other side of Outer Drive.
The temperature drop has already happened. It was 54 degrees at Metro Airport around 7 a.m. but dropped to 36 by the early afternoon and is expected to hold there until the temp drops into the 20s after midnight, weather officials said.
Cory Behnke of the National Weather Service said with the rapid temperature drop, "we're expecting the residual water that's on roadways and in people's driveways to freeze pretty quickly tonight after midnight."
There could be light mix of snow will be on the tail end of the rain and is expected to be minimal, Klein said.
