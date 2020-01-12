Detroit — Saturday was extreme on both ends, weather-wise, in Detroit, as the warmest day of young 2020 reached of 55 degrees, but was also the rainiest day of the year.

Buy Photo Motorist travel through a flooded intersection at Dexter Avenue at Davidson Highway in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

By the time two inches of rain fell from the skies, it left behind a half-inch of ice in some parts of Southeast Michigan. Rains were so heavy that the Michigan Department of Transportation closed the southbound side of the Southfield Freeway, at the Dearborn-Allen Park border, for more than 12 hours due to flooding.

Sunday won't be nearly as exciting, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Klein.

"There's nothing extreme or unexpected ahead on Sunday," he said, as high temps won't quite reach the freezing point — 32 degrees is the average high for a January day in Detroit — and no precipitation is expected for most of the day. There's a possibility of snow showers or drizzle in the evening, but odds are low, and even if it doesn't come it's not expected to leave much behind.

The southbound Southfield Freeway was reopened in the 9 a.m. hour Sunday.

The two inches of rain that fell Saturday were more than the monthly average for Detroit in January, 1.96 inches.

Flood warnings were canceled at 11 a.m. Sunday in Ionia, Eaton Rapids and Marshall but remain in effect for the Rouge River in Detroit, the north branch of the Clinton River near Mount Clemens, the Grand River in Jackson and Lansing, and the Saginaw River in Saginaw.

Ecorse Creek and Rouge River experienced flooding after being hit with more than a quarter-inch of rain after midnight, according to the weather service.

At 1:30 p.m. DTE Energy, electricity provider for 2.2 million homes and businesses in Southeast Michigan, had 8,106 customers without power, and Consumers Energy, the biggest provider for the outstate market, had 984.

