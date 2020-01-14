Lansing — Michigan should work to reduce the number of driver's license suspensions to halt the "domino effect" people face after being jailed for unlicensed driving, a state task force recommends.

The 21-member Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been meeting since July, and released its full report at a press conference Tuesday, making recommendations the group will work to implement before Sept. 30.

Among its findings: "Short periods of detention can have far-reaching impacts on a person's employment, housing and dependent children."

Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court and co-chair of the task force, spoke on the harmful effects of short jail stays, telling The News in December that "there's a lot of national data on how putting people in jail who don't need to be there, because they would appear in court, actually makes them more dangerous...three days in jail can cause you to lose your job, your housing, all the things that give you stability, and stability is important in not committing new crimes."

Among the group's recommendations: Michigan should reduce the number of driver's license suspensions, which numbered 358,000 in 2018, for failure to appear in court and failure to pay fines and fees.

Fully half of the 250,000 criminal cases filed in Michigan in 2018 were for traffic violations, according to task force data — and that's not including charges for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. That year Michigan had 7,217,833 licensed drivers.

The task force also found, in a 20-county sample of Michigan, that driving without a valid license was the third-most common reason for jail admissions.

Michigan's suspension rate, 45.9 license suspensions per 1,000 people of driving age, is lower than Ohio (76.4), Indiana (275.3), Illinois (61.2) and Wisconsin (56.2), according to FreeToDrive.org, a project of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, whose tag line is that "poverty should never determine who is free to drive."

The task force wants lower those numbers. States on the low end include Pennsylvania (12.3) and Oregon (13.7).

"Now it's a legislative process," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. "Our recommendations were thoughtfully constructed. We had both parties and both chambers of the legislature participate."

McCormack called license suspension reform "low hanging fruit for big improvements" in the quality of justice in Michigan.

Gilchrist presented it as a matter of fairness.

"Not being able to pay money shouldn't cost people a license," Gilchrist said. "In most places in Michigan, if you can't drive, you can't get to work. Arrests for driving without a license are a significant driver of jail admissions in Michigan. We have to make the law make sense."

Detroit Police Chief James Craig hailed the proposed reforms as a "great move."

"What makes Detroit so unique, out of all the places I've been, is the number of people who drive without a license," Craig said. "A lot of people can't afford car insurance. This has a direct impact on a person's ability to get a job. Public transportation is not always an option."

Gilchrist added: "we've created bad incentives for people to drive unlicensed," which results in jail stays and lost employment. He cited the passage of no-fault reform in 2019 as a factor that would bring down auto insurance costs for Detroiters.

Robert Dunlap, chief of jails for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, said a "significant" portion of Michigan's largest county jail population is incarcerated on traffic-related offenses.

He said unpaid fines and fees are "not a criminal offense ... they're more of a civil infraction. Making it a misdemeanor makes it a criminal matter when it shouldn't be."

In 2017, there were 14,515 misdemeanor bookings at the Wayne County Jail; 5,180 of them, or 35%, were for people driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to jail data.

Dunlap said that when he was a scholarship football player at Wayne State University, he was pulled over in Midtown because his turn signal wasn't working.

His birthday had passed days earlier, and his license had expired. He hadn't remembered to renew it.

"You know, I could arrest you," the officer said.

Instead, he wrote a ticket.

Asked how different his life might have been if he'd been jailed that day, Dunlap shuddered at the thought.

"Thank God I never had to experience that," he said.

Priya Sarathy Jones, national campaign director for the Washington, D.C.-based Fines and Fees Justice Center, told The News on Tuesday that Michigan is one of 44 states that suspend driver's licenses for unpaid fines and fees. About half of those states are expected to take up reform this year, she said.

Non-payment of fees is due to poverty, she said, not a lack of will. And suspending licenses, in a country where "the vast majority of people drive to work," or require a license, is a "workforce development issue" for employers and job-seekers alike.

"It's a very snowballing set of circumstances," she said. "Employers are always asking 'who's employable? Who can reliably get to work?'"

Costly traffic tickets and time-consuming court appearances "ask people to choose between life's essentials," she said.

Jonathan Biernat, a Mount Clemens-based criminal defense and bankruptcy attorney who is president of the 1,300-member Macomb County Bar Association, applauded the effort.

"I don't think that people should be necessarily detained for not having a license. I see this a lot in the district courts, where a lot of times people are incarcerated because they are driving without a license. And I don't know that that's always the best way or the best use of resources."

