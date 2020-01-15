An inmate died in the custody of the Iron County Jail, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, early Saturday morning, said the sheriff's office in a statement.

The inmate's death was discovered at 7:50 a.m. and is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, the statement said.

The inmate's sex and age were not immediately available, and the brief statement did not explain the circumstances preceding the victim's death.

Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The Iron County Medical Examiner could not immediately be reached.

