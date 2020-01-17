Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 3-year-old Michigan girl
State officials have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 3-year-old girl.
Michigan State Police said Alydiauna Sophia Munn was last seen in a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with license plate number ECN 6101.
Alydiauana is about 3 feet tall, 38 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials said Alydiauna's grandfather was the last to hear from the girl's mother, Tara Sheldon, 31, on Sunday. Sheldon told him her vehicle had been broken into and she would call him back.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Alydiauana or Sheldon should call 911 or the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office at (810) 648-2000 or (800) 881-5911.
