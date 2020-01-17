Lansing — The state has expanded a medical marijuana recall to include product from another 10 medical marijuana shops, including four in Metro Detroit.

The notice Friday expands last week’s recall of product from three pot businesses, a recall that stems from a Walled Lake testing facility whose license was suspended in August for inaccurate results and unreliable reporting of the results.

Iron Laboratories entered into a settlement agreement with the state in October, agreeing to pay a $100,000 fine and, among other things, retest marijuana whose test results previously had been entered incorrectly into the state’s electronic system.

The recalls last week and Friday are a result of that retesting, said David Harns, a spokesman for the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

“This is the first time that our agency had to handle a situation like this,” Harns said. “Our processes have been refined to make sure if anything like this happens again, we’ll be able to react more quickly in the future.”

While it’s likely much of the marijuana recalled has been consumed or disposed of, the agency issued the recall to ensure consumers could contact officials if they had adverse reactions to the affected product, Harns said. Adverse reactions can be reported at (517) 284-8597 or MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov.

If there is any product left in customers’ homes, it can be returned at the provisioning center from which it was purchased.

The initial recall included product from two Pharmaco facilities in Bay City and a Pharmaco facility in Detroit. Friday’s notice expanded the recall to include Thrive Provisioning Center in Jackson, two other Pharmaco facilities in Detroit and one in Battle Creek, Amazing Buds in Adrian, Choice Labs in Jackson, Green House of Walled Lake, Wayne PRV in Wayne, Nature’s Medicine in Bay City, 3843 Euclid in Bay City, Green Wellness Ventures in Chesaning and Bloom City Club in Ann Arbor.

People can check their marijuana stock for recalled products by matching the METRC number on the label to the products. The full list of recalled products and their METRC numbers can be found here.

