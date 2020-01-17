Officials release ID of inmate who died at Iron County Jail
Authorities released Friday the name of an inmate who died last weekend at the Iron County Jail in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Jonathan Joepaul Parker's body was found in his cell, they said. He died of an apparent suicide and the inmate's death was discovered at 7:50 a.m. Saturday.
Michigan State Police continue to investigate, officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Office said. They also said no other information will be released at this time.
